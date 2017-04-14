Last updated -- GMT+8

PM launches JR Plus towards facing GE14

Friday April 14, 2017
06:28 PM GMT+8

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak launching the Jentera Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus) programme at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, April 14, 2017. — Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak launching the Jentera Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus) programme at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, April 14, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today launched Jentera Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus), which will function as a platform together with the Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) election machineries in facing the 14th General Election (GE14).

Najib, who was accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, arrived at the Putra World Trade Centre here, the venue for the launch, at 3.45pm.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the top leadership of Umno and its wings and leaders of BN component parties.

On Aug 7, 2009, the BN had launched Jalinan Rakyat to replace the Konsep Ketua 10 (K10) initiative which was employed by Wanita Umno as a strategic way to get close to the people.

JR PLUS will harness the election machineries of Wanita Umno, Umno Youth and Puteri Umno as will as those of the BN components and their wings. — Bernama

