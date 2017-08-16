PM launches housing project for 400 former estate workers

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak performing the ground-breaking ceremony for a project to build houses for families of former estate workers, in Dengkil, August 16, 2017. — Bernama picSEPANG, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today performed the ground-breaking for a project to build houses for 400 families of former estate workers who have been without their own homes since 1996 after paving the way for the development of the Putrajaya government administrative centre.

He said the Ampar Tenang People’s Housing Project in Dengkil near here would be completed in July 2019, and would replace the Taman Permata Low-Cost Houses, also in Dengkil, which is now the home of the ex-workers of the Perang Besar, Madingley, Galloway and Sedgley estates.

The Prime Minister said the housing project proved that the Barisan Nasional government took into consideration the lament of the people who had made a sacrifice for national development.

“Without the four estates and the sacrifice of the 400 families, there will be no Putrajaya that we have today,” he said.

Najib also announced that the houses under the RM60-million project would be sold at RM20,000 per unit compared to the original cost of RM150,000.

“This means that the government is providing a subsidy of RM130,000 per unit, a decision unmatched by any other party,” he said.

Najib also announced that the 216 former estate workers who had paid RM20,000 for units in the Taman Permata Low Cost Housing Scheme where they now lived would be able to own the new houses at no cost.

The residents of Taman Permata had faced the issue of cracks in their houses, possibly caused by soil erosion.

Najib said the construction of the houses was a manifestation of the government efforts to help the people and also proved that the BN government fulfilled its pledges. — Bernama