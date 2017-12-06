PM launches campaign to fight social media slander

The PM launches the War Against Social Media Slanders campaign in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today launched the War Against Social Media Slanders to create social awareness on the effects from the spread of false news on society, the economy and national security.

The campaign organised by the Umno IT Bureau was an effort to stop the spread of slanders against individuals, leaders, government, ministries, agencies, non-governmental organisations and others.

Also present at the launching were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak and Umno IT Bureau chairman Datuk Ahmad Maslan.

At the event at Menara Dato’ Onn, Putra World Trade Centre tonight, Najib, who is also Umno president, gave away the prizes to winners of the infographic and videographic video competition division of Umno.

The Lembah Pantai Umno division emerged as champion and walked away with RM2,500 in cash, a laptop, trophy and certificate. The Kota Kinabalu Umno division won second place while Kuala Terengganu was third. — Bernama