PM: I’m called father of Indian development

In his speech at the launch of MIC’s annual general meeting today, Najib said that under his leadership, much has been done for the Indians, compared to previous administrations. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak declared himself today as the champion of development for the ethnic Indian minority.

“The Cabinet committee on Indian affairs was started when I was the deputy prime minister. Without political will, the Indians would be neglected, marginalised and left behind.

“Though my father and grandfather were not from Kerala, I am called the father of Indian community development,” Najib said to thunderous applause from the floor, in a veiled jibe at former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Indian lineage.

MORE TO COME