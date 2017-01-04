Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:07 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PM hopes all quarters will cooperate with security forces in facing floods

Wednesday January 4, 2017
06:57 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shopThe Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Charleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorryCharleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry

The Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleepThe Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleep

The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The floods in Kelantan and Terengganu have worsened, sending almost 23,000 people to evacuation centres as of noon today. ― Bernama picThe floods in Kelantan and Terengganu have worsened, sending almost 23,000 people to evacuation centres as of noon today. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak today expressed the hope that all quarters would extend cooperation to the security forces engaged in helping and evacuating flood victims.

“May Allah (God) simplify and give strength to weather this ordeal, God willing,” the Prime Minister said in posts on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. 

Najib said he had received the latest report on the flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu, and that government agencies had taken various measures to assist the flood victims and ensure their safety.

The floods in the two east coast states have worsened, sending almost 23,000 people to evacuation centres as of noon today.

Also, 135 people from 27 families have been evacuated from 10 villages in northern Sabah to a relief centre in Kampung Rukom Ulu near Pitas due to floods caused by heavy rain. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline