PM hopes all quarters will cooperate with security forces in facing floods

The floods in Kelantan and Terengganu have worsened, sending almost 23,000 people to evacuation centres as of noon today. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak today expressed the hope that all quarters would extend cooperation to the security forces engaged in helping and evacuating flood victims.

“May Allah (God) simplify and give strength to weather this ordeal, God willing,” the Prime Minister said in posts on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Najib said he had received the latest report on the flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu, and that government agencies had taken various measures to assist the flood victims and ensure their safety.

Also, 135 people from 27 families have been evacuated from 10 villages in northern Sabah to a relief centre in Kampung Rukom Ulu near Pitas due to floods caused by heavy rain. ― Bernama