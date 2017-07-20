PM: Govt revives proposal to build new runway in Pulau Tioman

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the Pulau Tioman runway proposal would be reconsidered in more detail with several new improvements to avoid harming the environment, including marine life. ― Bernama picROMPIN, July 20 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the government will revive the proposal to build a new runway at Kampung Genting, Pulau Tioman in efforts to place the island on par with other world famous resort islands.

The Prime Minister said the proposal, that was axed in 2009, would be reconsidered in more detail with several new improvements to avoid harming the environment, including marine life.

“Our original proposal is to build this new runway in Kampung Genting with a portion of it on land and another portion at sea. This proposal will be revived to allow the Boeing 737 aircraft to land in Pulau Tioman,” he said at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Dataran Tiong, Kampung Tekek, Pulau Tioman here today.

He said, if the proposed project is to be implemented, the development landscape in Pulau Tioman could transform radically.

“A follow-up on it may take some time but a decision has been made. We will appoint a consultant before the project is implemented,” he said.

The event was also attended by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar, his deputy Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique and Tioman state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Johari Hussain.

The announcement on the construction of the new runway is another one of the special gifts being given by the government during the Prime Minister’s half-a-day working visit to Pulau Tioman today.

Earlier Najib also officiated at the opening of the 310-metre long boardwalk that connects Kampung Tekek with Kampung Air Batang costing RM1.6 million besides launching the 116-unit Tekek Makmur People’s Housing Project (PPR), worth RM46.7 million, with 92 per cent subsidy provision.

Najib said according to a Cable News Network report, Pulau Tioman is one of the most beautiful islands while Pantai Juara is among 21 most beautiful beaches in the world.

“Previously the tourist arrivals have yet to reach the maximum level and, if possible, we want to attract more high class tourists with high purchasing power.

“Their presence will give a huge injection to the economy of Pulau Tioman and we will also provide a master plan for this island to ensure development is well organised for the better future of this island,” he said.

At the function, Najib also announced an allocation of RM10 million for the maintenance and repair of the jetties at Kampung Tekek, Kampung Paya, Kampung Lukut and Kampung Juara besides the construction of the new Kampung Salang jetty.

“The government has also approved an allocation of RM34 million for the rehabilitation and upgrading of the water supply in Kampung Tekek and Kampung Air Batang besides requesting the mentri besar (Adnan) to look into the beautification of a better organised Pulau Tioman,” he added. — Bernama