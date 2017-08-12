PM: Federal government does not abuse Opposition-ruled states

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the federal government under BN has never abused opposition-ruled states. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaJELI, Aug 12 — The federal government under the Barisan Nasional (BN) has never abused opposition-ruled states, especially Kelantan, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said as prime minister and head of government, he could not harbour vengeance although the BN failed to rule in the states in question.

“As leader, I must be fair to the people, whether they are BN supporters or otherwise. At least, I will get merit in the hereafter, even if I don’t get the votes.

“Hopefully, with such efforts, we can develop our country,” he said when speaking at the ‘Leader with the Jeli People’ event and launch of the Jeli Hospital’s additional building here today.

Also present were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and State Federal Development Department (JPP) director Yahaya Mamat.

In the meantime, Najib said Malaysia continued to provide health service which was among the best in the world, with a high subsidy allocation each year.

“We spent RM22 billion (for public health care) this year but collected only RM700 million (to date)...a large subsidy allocation.

“For example, we only pay RM1 to obtain numerous types of medicine, while the fee to meet a specialist doctor is RM5 and a RM50 charge is imposed for delivery at a government hospital.

He said the people of Kelantan would continue to have the best health service when the Bachok and Kuala Krai hospitals are completed soon, making 10 districts in the state with their own hospital.

Meanwhile, the RM57 million new additional building at the Jeli Hospital provides better, more modern and complete health facilities for the 47,000 residents in the district.

The additional building which was completed last year has an extra 10 beds, making the total number of beds at the hospital at 80 units.

The other services provided include the increase in the number of wards from two to four; two operation theatres; treatment and diagnostic facility; pathology unit and blood bank; central sterile support unit; complete medical record with information communication and technology facility; and 80 more public parking bays. — Bernama