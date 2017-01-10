Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:20 pm GMT+8

PM: Faiz’s Puskas Award win an inspiration to football players in the country

Faiz Subri and his wife Norzawanis Hashim (right) in the KLIA international departure area, Sepang January 8, 2018. — Bernama picFaiz Subri and his wife Norzawanis Hashim (right) in the KLIA international departure area, Sepang January 8, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Mohd Faiz Subri's Fifa Puskas Award 2016 would serve as an inspiration to football players in the country, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Prime Minister said the Penang attacking midfielder's achievement through his unique free kick, in Zurich on Monday (Tuesday in Malaysia), also made Malaysia proud.

“Congratulations Faiz Subri! Your achievement in #FIFAPuskasAward 2016 will be an inspiration to football players in Malaysia and is a pride to the country,” he said on Facebook and Twitter today.

Mohd Faiz's stunning performance earned him 59.46 per cent of the votes, staving off the challenge for the award from two others, Johnath Marlone Azevedo da Silva from Brazil who obtained 22.86 per cent and female footballer Daniuska Rodriguez from Venezuela, who received 10.01 per cent.

Mohd Faiz accepted the award from former Brazilian attacking midfielder sensation Ronaldo.

The “most beautiful goal in the world” from Mohd Faiz was executed through a free kick in a Super League match between Penang and Pahang on February 16, 2016.

The Ayer Hitam, Kedah-born footballer also created history by being the first player in Asia to receive the award named after legendary Hungarian player Ferenc Puska, a striker for Real Madrid in the late 50s and 60s, and player for his own country's highly successful team in that era. ― Bernama

