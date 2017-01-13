Last updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PM extends Pongal greetings

Friday January 13, 2017
11:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Building collapse in Istanbul kills two, injures fiveThe Edit: Building collapse in Istanbul kills two, injures five

The Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report saysThe Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report says

The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’

The Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claimsThe Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claims

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows a family celebrating Pongal at a temple in George Town, Penang, January 15, 2016. ― Picture by KE OoiFile picture shows a family celebrating Pongal at a temple in George Town, Penang, January 15, 2016. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has extended ‘Pongal’ (harvest festival) greetings to Malaysians celebrating the event.

“As the Malaysian Indian community welcomes the auspicious month of Thai which signifies a new beginning, I take this opportunity to wish our Indian brothers and sisters a very blessed and prosperous ‘Ponggal Vaalthukal’,” he said in his Facebook posting.

Considered one of the most important and popular Hindu festivals, Pongal is all about thanking nature for its gifts of the harvest season and takes its name from the Tamil word meaning ‘to boil’. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline