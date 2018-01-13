PM expresses hope as Indian community prepares to celebrate Ponggal,

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — As the Indian community celebrate Ponggal or the Harvest Festival tomorrow, Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed hope that they will also make it as a new start to be more prosperous and successful.

As the saying goes “Thai piranthal vazhi pirakkum’ (the birth of the month of Thai will pave the way for new opportunities), the prime minister said the people of Malaysia, as a whole, should look back on the journey, the obstacles and challenges the nation had gone through to be a peaceful, harmonious and modern country today.

“In conjunction with Ponggal festival this year, let us come together as Malaysians to foster unity and understanding among us.

“Believe me, the future is ours to make together. ‘Naalai Namathey!’ I take this opportunity to wish Happy Ponggal Day or ‘Ponggal Vaalthukal’, to all Indians in Malaysia,” he said in the Prime Minister’s Message in conjunction with the 2018 Ponggal up his blog www.najibrazak.com today.

Najib said the inclusive approach by the government which prioritises community cooperation has enabled over half a million Indians in the country to benefit directly from various government programmes and projects since 2009.

As such, the prime minister gave assurance that all the programmes and projects will continue to be implemented to ensure a better future for the Indian community in Malaysia. — Bernama