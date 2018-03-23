PM: Exciting times ahead for Malaysia

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the launch of the National Transformation Programme’s annual report for 2017 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2018. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Expect exciting times ahead for Malaysia as the government strives to ensure it garners international respect and remains competitive both domestically and abroad.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said this was proven with the release of the National Transformation Programme’s (NTP) annual report for 2017, which charts its successes.

“The World Bank has revised its forecast of Malaysia’s economic growth three times, and concluded a growth of 5.9 per cent, making us one of the fastest-growing countries in the world,

“The inflation rate has been kept at a manageable level, and numerous job opportunities have been created as well,” he said during the report’s launch at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Najib also attributed the NTP as the reason why Malaysia is now the 23rd most competitive country in the world.

“All of this is recognised by various international bodies, such as the World Economic Forum. Additionally our Global Happiness Index ranking has risen to 35 from 42,” he said.

Under the NTP various infrastructural projects have also been implemented, such as the recently completed MRT Line 1.

“Line Two is now 25 per cent complete, and discussions are underway for Line 3 to be built. Hopefully within six years the entire Klang Valley will be connected by a very efficient and affordable public transportation system,

“Through the NTP we make sure no one is left behind, such as when we provide financial aid for fishermen during the monsoon season, or for farmers during drought. When the people suffer from rising living costs, we implement programmes including the Sentuhan Rakyat sale,” he said.

Najib vowed to bring Malaysia to greater heights, adding there are big plans in the future even as they continue to soldier on.

He called upon the 1,000-strong audience to always look forward and not back.

“We want to create more glorious successes until Malaysia becomes one of the top 20 countries in the world by 2050,” he said.

Also in attendance was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, and NTP special adviser Datuk Seri Idris Jala who also moderated the dialogue session.