PM: ‘Costly’ ringgit peg bleeds investors’ confidence, Malaysia won’t do it again

Datuk Seri Najib Razak chairs the Barisan Nasional Supreme Council special meeting after launching TheRakyat.com in Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Malaysia will not repeg the ringgit to the US dollar as it is a costly measure that harms investors' confidence, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Najib who is also finance minister dismissed the possibility that Malaysia would once again peg its currency, saying that the preferred approach to having a strong currency is to ensure the country's economy remains strong.

“Cannot. If we peg, the investors and global markets will lose confidence in us, when we previously pegged the ringgit artificially, the effect was that it takes a long time too to restore the global markets' confidence in us. So we lost a lot of investments and market confidence in us.

“So, that is why we have already said that we will not do a ringgit pegging. We ensure our fundamentals are strong. When the fundamentals of our economy is strong, the ringgit will eventually reflect its actual value,” he said in an interview broadcast on national television tonight.

Najib said the recent fall in the ringgit's value was due to external factors beyond Malaysia's control, including the previous decline in global oil prices.

The ringgit's strength was also affected by the policies of developed nations, particularly interest rate hikes in the US that would cause capital outflows from emerging economies ― like Malaysia ― to developed nations, he said.

When asked if the past ringgit pegging was successful, Najib replied: “Yes, but the cost is high, very high. So it raises the question of whether that move was called for or not. That too we can debate whether it was good or otherwise.

“But we cannot repeat that. Thank God in the past one or two months, we have seen our policy, indeed the ringgit is becoming stronger. Many say it will continue to rise,” he said in the same interview.

Najib also dismissed claims that Malaysia would become a bankrupt nation, pointing out that the country’s reserves now of over US$100 billion (RM402 billion) is five times larger than its reserves of around US$20 billion during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.

Malaysia had in 1998 under then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pegged the ringgit at 3.8 to one US dollar during the Asian Financial Crisis. This peg was removed in 2005.

The federal government had in 2015 and 2016 said it would not peg the ringgit again, with this view also backed by economists then. Ratings firm Standard & Poor's had also in 2015 indicated that it would be expensive to re-peg the ringgit as Malaysia would have to use its reserves for that purpose.

In December 2016, the ringgit had fell to historic lows of 4.48 against the US dollar, following the announcement then of an interest rate hike in the US. National news agency Bernama has however described 2017 as a recovery year for the ringgit, noting that the currency rebounded strongly from a 19-year-low to deliver a total return of 10 per cent.

The ringgit today closed higher at 4.0130/0180 against the US dollar for the second consecutive day this week, with national news agency Bernama noting that the investors' risk appetite for the ringgit remained favourable amid the US dollar's weakening.