PM congratulates wushu champion Wong Weng Son

Monday October 2, 2017
06:46 PM GMT+8

National wushu athlete Wong Weng Son. — Bernama picNational wushu athlete Wong Weng Son. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today congratulated national wushu athlete, Wong Weng Son for winning a gold medal in the men’s jianshu (sword) event in the World Wushu Championships in Kazan, Russia, today.

“Another #Kebanggaanku (pride) for Malaysia! Congrats Wong Weng Son for winning a gold medal in the men’s jianshu event in the World Wushu Championships! #Negaraku,” he said in a posting on his official Twitter page. 

Weng Son collected 9.64 points to beat his challenger Lee Ha Sung from South Korea who won silver with 9.60 points while his team mate Yeap Wai Kin was in third placing with 9.53 points.

The victory was very meaningful for Weng Son when he only earned a silver medal in the jianshu and qiangsu (javelin) event the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL 2017) recently. — Bernama

