PM congratulates Malaysia para athletes

The APG, which opened officially on September 17, ended yesterday. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today congratulated all athletes who represented the country in the 9th Asean Para Games (APG) for their achievement, fighting spirit, dedication and hard work.

“We all could see how the para athletes battled against the odds to seek glory in their respective sports. They are real fighters and undisputed heroes. You (para athletes) #Kebanggaanku, are our pride, syabas and congratulations! #APG2017,” he said in his official Twitter and Facebook accounts last night.

The prime minister said the road to success for these (para athletes) was not an easy one.

“They need to be strong, dedicated and determined. Today, their hard work and efforts paid off with 259 medals, for themselves, nation and the people of Malaysia,” he said.

The APG which opened officially on September 17, ended yesterday with the closing ceremony at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil as Indonesia emerged as the overall champion with 126 gold medals followed by Malaysia with 90 and Thailand with 68.

Malaysia’s total collection was 90 gold, 85 silver and 84 bronze medals. — Bernama