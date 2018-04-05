Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

PM congratulates Azroy for lifting Malaysia’s first gold medal

Thursday April 5, 2018
04:14 PM GMT+8

Weightlifter Azroy Hazal Wafie Izhar holds Malaysia’s first gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia April 5, 2018. — Bernama picWeightlifter Azroy Hazal Wafie Izhar holds Malaysia’s first gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia April 5, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today congratulated national weightlifter Azroy Hazal Wafie Izhar Ahmad for delivering the first gold medal for the Malaysian contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

“Congratulations Azroy Hazal Wafie, our great weightlifter #Negaraku for collecting the first gold medal #GC2018 for Malaysia ! #NegarakuKebanggaanku,” he said on his Twitter page posted today.

The 24-year-old athlete cleared 261kg and cracked the record of 260kg set by his idol, Amirul Hamizan in 2002 edition in Manchester, England.

Apart from breaking the championship record, he also created a new record in the snatch event after lifting 117kg, which also rewrote the old record of 116kg also set by Amirul in 2010 in New Delhi, India. — Bernama pic

