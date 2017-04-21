PM: Civil servants should possess loyalty and spirit of togetherness

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said history had shown that the fall of the Malacca empire was due to the absence of loyalty and spirit of togetherness among members of its government and also their supporters. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMALACCA, April 21 ― The spirit of loyalty and togetherness should exist among civil servants in the country for Malaysia to become a successful nation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

“The principle of loyalty is crucial. We have taken our oath as civil servants to support the government elected by the people. Hence, because of that it is a must for us (to be loyal), and secondly, to have the spirit of togetherness among us.

“Togetherness in the sense that we are a family heading towards one objective,” he said when speaking at the Malacca government monthly assembly at the Melaka International Trade centre in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah, Malacca State Secretary Datuk Seri Naim Abu Bakar, the state executive council members an about 10,000 civil servants in the state.

Najib said the incident in Lahad Datu (in 2013), in which eight policemen were killed during an ambush, also showed what happened when loyalty did not exist.

“It happened because one of their colleagues leaked out information to the intruders, who then ambushed them (security members) when they arrived.

“The eight policemen died because there was no loyalty among their colleagues,” he added.

The prime minister said the founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, who is an icon in information technology, had told him that the two factors for his (Jack Ma) success were because of wanting big results and super efficiency.

“That is why when he asked me whether we are capable of implementing the first digital free trade zone outside China, I gave him the answer in just 10 minutes. We can show that Malaysians are moving ahead, that we have big ambitions for the country,” he said.

Najib said to realise the dreams and ambitions, civil servants in the country should deliver the responsibilities that had been entrusted upon them.

“That is why today I want to emphasise ‘delivery’ to civil servants, you have to deliver as members of the civil service. If you deliver, all the plans that we have can be realised. We have big plans for Malaysia,” he said.

He said among the big plans that had to be implemented was the High Speed Rail through Ayer Keroh .

“We have many projects for Malacca, all for the wellbeing of the people in Malacca. So, do not listen to the Opposition,” he added.― Bernama