PM celebrates 64th birthday with Felda settlers

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak cuts pulut kuning during celebrations to mark his birthday at the Felda Settlers Carnival in Putrajaya July 23, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The 64th birthday celebration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was made more special when it was celebrated with Felda settlers who are always close to his heart.

The birthday of the prime minister was celebrated at the Negaraku Malaysia Felda Expression celebration held in conjunction with the national level Felda Settlers Day 2017 at Dataran Putrajaya, Precinct 3 here today, which was attended by over 25,000 Felda settlers.

Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who both wore blue coloured ‘baju Melayu’ and ‘baju kurung’, cut the yellow glutinous rice or pulut kuning as a symbolic gesture to mark his birthday.

Najib looked happy and smiled when a group of children of the Felda settlers from 11 regions sang “Allah Selamatkan Kamu” with the lyrics changed to “Allah Selamatkan PM” or “God Saves the PM” and Happy Birthday to You.

Many Felda settlers took the opportunity to shake hands and wish Najib a “Happy Birthday” besides taking photographs with him.

The heavy rain did not dampen the spirits of the people, including Felda settlers from taking part in this year’s national level Felda Settlers Day celebration. — Bernama