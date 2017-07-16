PM calls on public to choose right party to rule country

Datuk Seri Najib speaks to the attendees at the Aidilfitri Open House 2017 in Taman Sri Lambak, in Kluang, July 15, 2017. — Bernama pic KLUANG, July 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak reminded the public not to pawn their own future by choosing an unstable political party to rule the country.

Instead, he said the public should choose a solid party which has proven itself based on its outstanding achievements all these years.

“As such, don’t pawn our future, don’t choose people who are in a mess (and) who don’t know who the actual master is. Everybody has their own position (but) don’t even know who the boss is.

“We must elect a party that is strong and has proven its ability in administering the country,” he said in his speech at the 2017 Malaysia Aidilfitri Open House at Mini Stadium, Taman Sri Lambak, Sembrong here, tonight.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said the nation managed to achieve peace and stability under the ruling party all these years which saw Malaysia ranked at 29th out of 163 most peaceful countries in the world, based on the statistics issued by the Institute for Economics and Peace last month. In fact, the United States managed to only secure at 114th, he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police, Armed Forces and other security forces for their contributions in ensuring the country’s peace and stability.

He said another factor that led to the outstanding achievementswas that the government had its own mission, vision and planning to steer the country and its people to achieve a developed nation status in future, including the improvement on public transportation such as the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) and the Mass Rapid Transit projects in the Klang Valley.

“We have the ability to implement (projects), we don’t talk rubbish. We walk the talk and we are capable, not like the opposition...They can come out with all sorts of promises but in the end, there’s nothing!

“We are capable and God willing, we can do more (than that),” said Najib. Najib also approved the application of 500 affordable homes in Paloh, 500 units of Felda second generation houses in Kahang and the upgrading of the Taman Seri Lambak police beat to police station.

Also present were his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis.

Others were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, as well as Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz. — Bernama