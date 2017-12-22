PM calls for probe on Felda’s Jln Semarak deal

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad yesterday told reporters that the agency will exhaust all avenues to recover the land, and it has also lodged a police report on the matter after learning about it on December 12.— Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is calling for an urgent investigation into dubious ownership transfer of RM270 million plot in Jalan Semarak which belonged to Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

The prime minister tweeted today that a detailed investigation must be conducted to preserve the rights of Felda settlers amidst all ongoing development projects.

“Upon learning about the Jalan Semarak issue, I have instructed Felda to take the necessary actions to protect the interests of Felda settlers.

“An investigation will take place to determine if there were elements of negligence or fraud by those involved, and actions will be taken based of the investigation reports,” he said on his account @NajibRazak.

The issue came to light today after Berita Harian reported an anonymous source as alleging that Felda was at risk of losing over RM200 million from the suspicious land deal.

This is the latest scandal involving the agency following the arrest and remand of former chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in October.

Isa was investigated following a boardroom tussle with Felda Global Ventures Holding chief executive Datuk Zakaria Arshad, who was suspended but has since returned to the post.