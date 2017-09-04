PM: Budget 2018 to encompass TN50 aspirations

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak speaks during the National Woman’s Day 2017 event at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on September 4, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sep 4 — Budget 2018 which will be tabled in October will cover the people’s aspirations presented at the 2050 National Transformation (TN50) dialogue series, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He said the government would not be waiting until 2050 to implement inputs raised in the TN50 dialogue series but efforts to realise the findings would come on stream in stages.

“TN50 dialogue will enable making changes in future but there are certain aspects which we must implement now.

“As an example, changes in education could only be seen in two to three generations in future,” he said at a TN50 dialogue session and a National Women’s Day celebration here today.

Also present were the prime minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Karim.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, indicated some good news especially for women in the next budget which is scheduled to be tabled on Oct 27.

“I do not want to say more now as I do not want to let the cat out of the bag,” he said.

He said Budget 2018 would take into consideration the country's revenue before deciding on any allocation.

Describing the country’s budget management to managing household expenditure, Najib said the government could not spend all the money it had because it would lead the country to financial problems.

“Everyone wants more allocation, but money does not fall from the sky. We need revenue for the country and as such, we need to implement GST (Goods and Services Tax).

“If we abolish the GST which is used to fund the people's needs, especially for women such as health and skills programmes, then what can we do?,” he asked.

Therefore, Najib reminded the people not to be swayed by the words of the opposition which wanted to abolish the GST as it was only empty talk to garner support. — Bernama