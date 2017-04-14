PM: Barisan Nasional ready for GE14

Datuk Seri Najib Razak reminded BN leaders to focus on their duties in winning over voters. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the Barisan Nasional (BN) is ready for the 14th General Election (GE14) even if it is called earlier.

Najib, who is also BN chairman and Umno president, said intensive preparations had been and were being carried out by Umno and BN component parties and was confident their strong election machineries would ensure victory.

“GE14 can be held this year or next year. Whether this year or next year, we will still win. We have sharpened the sword,” he said when launching Jentera Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus) at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the top leadership of Umno and its wings and leaders of Barisan Nasional component parties.

However, Najib reminded BN leaders and the machinery not to think too much as to when GE14 would be called or who would be chosen as candidates but instead focus on their duties in winning over voters. ― Bernama

