PM at forefront in bringing about transformation, says Mahdzir

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been at the forefront of bringing about transformation since holding the post of prime minister in 2009. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPADANG TERAP, March 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been at the forefront of bringing about transformation since holding the post of prime minister in 2009, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said that since Najib assumed the prime minister’s post, he had transformed the educational, economical, socio-political and political sectors in the quest to further develop the country.

“It has been nine years since he (Najib) took over as Prime Minister and there has been much transformation and more in store. An example is the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway.

“The country’s economy is also improving as it grew by 5.9 per cent as announced by Bank Negara Malaysia. And the economy is becoming much better than before if we follow the ratings in terms of the economy,” he told reporters after opening the ‘Jualan Sentuhan Kasih’ Carnival at the Cikgu Hashim Community Centre in Kuala Nerang near here today.

Mahdzir, who is also Padang Terap Member of Parliament, said in the field of education there was a major transformation, especially involving early pre-school education which continued to be the government’s agenda in an effort to strengthen the education aspect of the nation in today’s increasingly challenging times.

Mahdzir said this when asked to comment on the statement by PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday claiming that a Pakatan Harapan leader who had ruled the country since the 80’s was actually the source of the country’s economic problems today.

Mahdzir said the opposition could continue to make all kind of allegations to the contrary but the people would not be easily deceived and could judge for themselves.

On other matters, Mahdzir, who is also Education Minister, said he had received a full report from the Negri Sembilan Education Department on the death of a student in a lawn mower mishap at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (STAR), Gemas, Negri Sembilan on Feb 13.

“I have read the report and it was confirmed that there was negligence on the part of the school cleaning contractor and the school management. This case involves the police but our internal action on the school management has been taken,” he said.

In the incident at 10.30 am, a student of STAR Gemas Nur Afini Roslan, 14, died after the blade of a grass-cutting machine sheared off and struck her head while Mohd Farhan Reza Badrol Hesam, 13, was injured on the back of the head and Abdullah Hazlan, 14, had an injured right ear. — Bernama