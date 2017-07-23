PM approves RM300,000 for Chinese Cultural Festival

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the allocation showed the government's support towards efforts to uphold the Chinese culture. — Reuters picKUALA TERENGGANU, July 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has approved an allocation of RM300,000 to the Terengganu Tiong Hua Assembly Hall to hold the 34th Malaysian Chinese Cultural Festival (PKCM).

Najib said the allocation showed the government’s support towards efforts to uphold the Chinese culture.

Such allocation was not the first but had started since 2009, he said at the opening of the festival in Kampung Cina, here last night.

The text of his speech was read by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, who is also MCA president. Also present was state Trade and Industry Committee chairman Datuk Tengku Putera Tengku Awang, who represented Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman.

PKCM is an annual event organised in rotation by states since 1984. It is one of the main programmes under the auspices of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Hua Zong), an organisation that represents all 13 Chinese Assembly Halls in Malaysia.

In his speech, Najib said the Chinese civilisation that had been preserved until today was due to the attitude of the people who gave high respect to the elderly.

“The good practice has become part of Malaysia’s culture which is not limited to the Chinese, but also other races in Malaysia.

“This ethics will help develop the country and will reduce conflicts and differences as well as emphasise on similarities between us,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude over the political stability the country had been achieving through the support of all races and various people-friendly programmes.

He said that as a responsible government, the leaders would try to ensure that no one was left behind in the development process.

About 3,000 people attended the event filled with various Chinese cultural performances. — Bernama