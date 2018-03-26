PM approves RM200m to develop 12 fishermen settlements

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says these settlement projects are part of the transformation plan. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaSUNGAI PETANI, March 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today announced the approval of an RM200-million allocation for 12 fishermen resettlement projects in the country.

The Prime Minister said these projects were part of the transformation plan implemented by the government to make Malaysia a developed country.

“We do not want fishermen to be exempted from the transformation programme. As the country progresses towards the developed-nation status, the fishermen must also move forward together with the other people,” he said when opening the Muafakat Kedah Fishermen’s Housing Estate in Tanjung Dawai near here.

Also present at the event were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek and Tanjung Dawai state assemblyman Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain.

Najib said only the Barisan Nasional government always looked after the welfare of the people and was concerned about the plight of the fishermen and other people in the country. — Bernama