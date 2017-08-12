PM approves development project worth RM8.5m in Machang

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanMACHANG, Aug 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has approved an allocation of over RM8.5 million for the implementation of various development projects for the people in Machang.

He said the allocation comprised RM5 million for the construction of rural roads, RM2 million for social amenities projects and RM1.53 million for the construction of musalla (places to pray).

The projects include the construction and repair of houses for the poor and hardcore poor in the parliamentary constituency, he said in his speech at the Prime Minister-meets-People event and the launch of the Machang People’s Housing Project (PPR) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Machang here today.

In his welcoming speech earlier, Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub appealed to the Prime Minister to approve several development projects for the people in the parliamentary constituency.

After approving the allocation, Najib said the additional PPR project requested by Ahmad Jazlan, however, could only be approved if the people in the parliamentary constituency continued giving their mandate to Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election (GE14).

The prime minister said he believe that with the spirit and support shown by the people of Machang and Kelantan as a whole, BN could win the state in GE14.

A total of 418 units of PPR houses is under construction in Kampung Batu 25 here involving an allocation of RM75 million and is expected to be completed by early 2019. — Bernama