PM announces Social Impact Exchange initiative for start-ups

Najib says that the Social Impact Exchange or SIX programme will be jointly implemented by the National Innovation Agency and the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (Magic). — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today announced a novel initiative to aid social entrepreneurs for their start-up projects.

Named the Social Impact Exchange or SIX, Najib said that the programme would be jointly implemented by the National Innovation Agency and the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (Magic).

“SIX will be Malaysia's first pay-for-impact exchange, designed to parallel a traditional stock exchange, and will be the focal point for funding social purpose organisations, or SPOs, and their intervention projects.

“There are all part of the many initiatives this Government has put in place since I took office in 2009. The Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) we outlined in 2010, has had considerable results,” Najib said, adding that the initiative had also aided in the creation of 2.26 million jobs.

MORE TO COME