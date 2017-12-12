Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PM announces Social Impact Exchange initiative for start-ups

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Tuesday December 12, 2017
11:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Flood-hit Jakarta slum residents aim for a higher, drier futureThe Edit: Flood-hit Jakarta slum residents aim for a higher, drier future

The Edit: Golden Globe TV race heats up as old favourites are oustedThe Edit: Golden Globe TV race heats up as old favourites are ousted

The Edit: People are decorating their eyebrows to look like Christmas treesThe Edit: People are decorating their eyebrows to look like Christmas trees

The Edit: Beyonce scores first hit in nine years, thanks to Ed SheeranThe Edit: Beyonce scores first hit in nine years, thanks to Ed Sheeran

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Najib says that the Social Impact Exchange or SIX programme will be jointly implemented by the National Innovation Agency and the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (Magic). — Bernama picNajib says that the Social Impact Exchange or SIX programme will be jointly implemented by the National Innovation Agency and the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (Magic). — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today announced a novel initiative to aid social entrepreneurs for their start-up projects.

Named the Social Impact Exchange or SIX, Najib said that the programme would be jointly implemented by the National Innovation Agency and the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (Magic).

“SIX will be Malaysia's first pay-for-impact exchange, designed to parallel a traditional stock exchange, and will be the focal point for funding social purpose organisations, or SPOs, and their intervention projects.

“There are all part of the many initiatives this Government has put in place since I took office in 2009. The Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) we outlined in 2010, has had considerable results,” Najib said, adding that the initiative had also aided in the creation of 2.26 million jobs.

MORE TO COME

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline