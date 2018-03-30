PM announces RM2.9b worth of incentives for Bumi entrepreneurs

Najib also allocated RM60 million to train and prepare 3,000 Bumiputera youths under the Tunas Usahawan Belia Bumiputera (TUBE) programme. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has announced today 11 incentives for Bumiputera entrepreneurs, worth RM2.9 billion in total.

To encourage more entrepreneurs from the ethnic majority listing their companies on the Bursa Malaysia’s Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (LEAP) market, Putrajaya has allocated RM50 million in the first incentive announced here.

“A matching grant worth RM500,000 will be granted to every company that has successfully listed and entered SME Corp’s Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Programme (BEEP),” he said.

The second incentive he announced was the Local to Global Corporation Ascend 800 (LGC800) programme, with RM40 million allocated.

Under LGC800, 80 high performance Bumiputera small and medium enterprises (SME) will enjoy an easy loan scheme of RM500,000 to assist in their own transformation programmes.

Another RM50 million had been allocated to execute the WIRA eDagang Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) initiative for the next three years.

This initiative will be jointly administered by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), SME Corp and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) to push Bumiputera e-commerce companies to compete globally.

