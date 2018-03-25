PM announces RM15m for KL police training centre

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the National Police Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The federal government has allocated RM15 million for the refurbishment of the police training centre (Pulapol) in the capital city, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Najib who is also finance minister said the additional fund was to show appreciation to the police who have contributed much to ensure national security.

“Today, I’d like to make announcements as a gift because I don’t want you to go home empty-handed.

“First, I’d like to announce an allocation of RM15 million for repair works to the KL Pulapol quarters. Use this allocation to repair your lifts or any other damages in the area,” he said at the 211th National Police Day celebration here.

MORE TO COME