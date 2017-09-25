PM announces incentives for TM employees

A woman walks past a logo display of Telekom Malaysia at its office in Cyberjaya outside Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2006. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Any pregnant employee of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) can return home from work one hour earlier.

This is one of several incentives provided by the TM management that was announced today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The incentives are related to holidays, education and health and are designed to fulfill the employee’s happiness index.

Najib said these incentives were provided by the management of the telecommunications company to spur the staff to discharge their duties well.

“Any pregnant TM employee can go home one hour earlier from work. This is innovative,” he said when speaking during a ‘Session with the Prime Minister’ here today. Also present was Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

Najib said TM employees were also given compassionate leave to manage family matters, such as the birth of a grandchild or to take parents and children for medical treatment.

“‘Senior’ employees who have just got a grandchild are entitled to seven days leave to visit the newborn. That’s interesting,” he said.

Najib also announced dental and medical treatment incentives for executive staff, valued at between RM500 and RM700, and for non-executive staff, valued at between RM250 and RM500.

“Those who have children studying at the Multimedia University can get a discount of 35 per cent on the education loan.

“Students who secure first-class honours in their examination will be exempted from repaying their loans,” he said.

In his speech, Najib expressed appreciation to TM for its success in implementing the High Speed Broadband and contribution to the development of the country’s telecommunications industry. — Bernama