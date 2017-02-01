PM: Aid to victims after flood disaster is over

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said aid to flood victims in the states affected will be decided once the floods have fully receded. ― Bernama picPEKAN, Feb 1 — Aid to flood victims in the states affected will be decided once the floods have fully receded, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Najib said this was necessary in view of the uncertain weather with the possibility of another wave of floods occurring this month.

Distribution of aid had also to be fine-tuned because there were two categories of victims, those evacuated to relief centres and victims who stayed put in their homes, he said.

“We have slight complications because there are those who call themselves victims but did not evacuate. These victims are not registered which makes it difficult to extend compassionate aid.

“So we want to look into this first while waiting for good weather,” he told reporters after visiting the Flood Relief Centre located at Institut Kemahiran Bina Negara (IKBN) Paloh Hinai here today.

Also present was the prime minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor who spent about 30 minutes mingling with the victims and checking dinner preparations at the relief centre.

The relief centre is accommodating 74 victims from 19 families who had to be relocated from the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Temai here after it too became inundated on Monday.

Najib, who is also Pekan Member of Parliament, also gave the assurance that the government would not marginalise flood victims who refused to be relocated by ensuring sufficient food supply for them.

Nevertheless, he said that the relevant authorities were still trying to persuade the victims to do so (move to relief centres) to facilitate the distribution of aid and for safety reasons.

Commenting on his visit, Najib, who also checked on the relief centres at SK Kinchir and the Tanjung Lepar Community Hall here, said he was satisfied with the flood management and distribution of assistance in the district.

“Flood management in Pekan went smoothly... aid distribution by government agencies, such as food supply, was done better than usual.

“This means they were not served with only (canned) sardines but also chicken and beef.

“As the MP for Pekan, I am indeed very satisfied and praying that the weather will get better so that they (the victims) can return to their homes,” he said. — Bernama