PM: Affordable housing project proof Indian blueprint not ‘empty talk’

The PM said defending every group in Malaysia is the commitment of the BN-led government. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The government’s Residensi Pandanmas affordable housing project is proof that the Malaysian Indian Blueprint is not “empty talk”, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

“Coincidentally, I launched the Malaysian Indian Blueprint last Sunday. Today proves that the blueprint isn’t just empty talk.

“Defending every group in Malaysia is the commitment of the Barisan Nasional-led government,” he said during the handing over ceremony for the Residensi Pandanmas affordable housing project today.

The project consists of 700 units which are priced between RM280,000 and RM300,000. Each unit has three bedrooms, two toilets, a living room, dining room and a kitchen, he said.

According to Najib, the market price for the units range from RM500,000 to RM700,000.

“The owners today have benefited from the project. It’s just like striking lottery,” he said.

Najib added that he considered the project to be a resettlement programme for approximately 300 squatters made up of predominantly Indians who have lived in Kampung Pandanmas for nearly 30 years.

“This is a resettlement program. I was told that they couldn’t afford to pay the 10 per cent deposit. So today, we are giving them a 100-per cent loan.”

The prime minister said that phase two of the project, which consists of 1,920 units, will be completed by 2019.

Phase two of the project will allocate 300 low-cost units at the price of RM42,000 per unit.