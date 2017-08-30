PM: A government capable of delivering its promises the best National Day gift to rakyat

Najib said his administration did not wish to waste time staving off allegations but would rather remain committed and determined to focus on efforts to spur intensive economic growth for the sake of the people. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Nothing is more special as a National Day gift to the people than a government capable of delivering its promises to them from time to time, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The Prime Minister said his administration did not wish to waste time staving off allegations but would rather remain committed and determined to focus on efforts to spur intensive economic growth for the sake of the people.

“The story of Malaysia’s independence continues to be infused with all kinds of success and achievement respected by friend and foe,” he said today in his National Day 2017 message. National Day is observed tomorrow.

Malaysia, he said, was now widely referred to as a progressive nation developing fast based on a clear stand in such things as rejection of extremist ideologies, especially in combating the Daesh threat.

“(The King of Saudi Arabia) King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud agreed to select Malaysia to locate the King Salman Centre for International Peace,” he said. Najib also recalled some of the country’s latest achievements, one of which he said was registering an impressive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.8 per cent for the second quarter of this year, one of the highest in the world.

He said Forbes magazine placed Malaysia at the forefront of all Asian countries for foreign investments while international rating agency Fitch Ratings also maintained Malaysia’s credit rating at A- with a stable outlook.

Referring to the position of Bank Negara’s international reserves, Najib said it had now increased to RM431 billion, an ever-strengthening volume.

“How is it possible that some quarters are accusing Malaysia of being a failed state when, in the 90s, when the reserves were much lower, there was no talk of the country having failed?” he asked in an apparent reference to opposition allegations.

Najib said his administration believed in service to the people which, he added, must go beyond politics and be in the people’s interests. — Bernama