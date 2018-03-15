PLUS to stop issuing receipts from March 19

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will stop issuing receipts at all its toll plazas effective March 19. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will stop issuing receipts at all its toll plazas effective March 19.

Its chief operating officer, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, said the move was to prevent traffic congestion at the toll plazas when vehicles exited the highways.

“The objective of implementing fully electronic toll transactions for a faster and hassle-free (journey) would be difficult to achieve if some of the highway users still want to have toll receipts for their journeys,” he said in a statement here today.

Zakaria said requesting receipts would cause congestion at the affected lanes and disrupt the journey of other motorists on lanes nearby.

He also advised the highway users to register their PLUSMiles or Touch ‘n’ Go cards at www.plusmiles.com.my or www.touchngo.com.my to enable them to print electronic transaction statements.

As for heavy or commercial vehicles, the transaction statements are accessible upon registering for the PLUSTrack programme. — Bernama