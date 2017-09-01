PLUS reports smooth north, south morning traffic flow

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Traffic flow heading north and south is smooth and under control as at 11.30am, according to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman.

However, high volume of vehicles in conjunction with the school holidays and National Day and Aidiladha holidays had slowed down traffic along Skudai to Senai, he said.

He said an accident at Km 309.9 northbound from Tapah to Gopeng around 11 am disrupted traffic along the North-South Expressway but no lanes were closed and traffic was under control.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Malaysian Highway Authority said traffic was slow near the Gombak toll plaza towards Genting Sempah at 11am, affecting vehicles along the East Coast Expressway.

The public can obtain updates through Plusline’s toll free number at 1800-88-0000 and www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM’s line at 1800-88-7752 and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. ― Bernama