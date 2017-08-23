Plus closes all reload lanes for public holidays

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail in a statement here yesterday said the closure of the reload lanes was necessary to prevent traffic congestion due to cash reload transactions. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has announced the nationwide closure of all 134 reload lanes from Aug 29 to Sept 4 to facilitate smooth operations of toll plazas during the National Day and Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail in a statement here yesterday said the closure of the reload lanes was necessary to prevent traffic congestion due to cash reload transactions.

“Based on our observation and study, the temporary closure of reload lanes during the previous festive season had lessened traffic congestion at toll plazas. Thus, we will continue to use the same approach during the coming and future festive seasons,” he said.

As an alternative, motorists can carry out reload transactions at automated teller machines, convenience stores and petrol stations, among others.

Previously, PLUS had closed its reload lanes during Aidilfitri and Chinese New year celebrations. — Bernama