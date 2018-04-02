PLUS: Batu Tiga, Sungai Rasau toll booths removed

A general view of the Batu Tiga toll plaza in Shah Alam February 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The work to dismantle and remove the Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau toll plazas, where toll collection has been abolished, was completed last Saturday, according to PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

The final phase of the dismantling and removal of the structure was carried out after the main route at the two points was opened on March 13 and 18, respectively, it said in a statement today.

“PLUS thanks all road users for their understanding and cooperation during the work undertaken from Feb 20 and 21,” it added.

The toll collection at the two places, which began on Nov 15, 1993, has been abolished 20 years earlier than the period set out in the PLUS North-South Expressway concession agreement.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had announced the abolition of the toll collection in his Budget 2018 proposal, stating government concern over the cost of living and the need to help improve the quality of life of the people.

The toll rate at Sungai Rasau had been RM1 for Class 1 vehicles (vehicles with 2 axles and 3 or 4 wheels excluding taxis), RM1.30 for Class 2 vehicles (vehicles with 2 axles and 5 or 6 wheels excluding buses), RM2 for Class 3 vehicles (vehicles with 3 or more axles), RM 0.40 for taxis and RM0.80 for buses.

The rate at Batu Tiga had been RM1.10 for Class 1 vehicles, RM1.50 for Class 2 vehicles, RM2.20 for Class 3 vehicles, RM 0.40 for taxis and RM0.90 for buses. — Bernama