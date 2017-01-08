Please build us a new building, pleads headmaster after Terengganu floods

Volunteers help to transfer pre-school learning equipment after classes were flooded at Sekolah Kebangsaan Getang, Hulu Terengganu January 1, 2017. A headmaster in Terengganu is pleading for a new school building after tens of thousands of ringgit of losses in the recent floods. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 8 — A school headmaster is pleading for a new two-storey school block to avoid recurring losses due to floods.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Tadok headmaster Harun Musa said this after assessing damages at the one-storey block flood-hit school today.

He said the losses amounted to tens of thousands of ringgit.

“Floods are a yearly occurrence. I have submitted an application for a new building. However, this is an SKM school (schools with less than 100 pupils), perhaps that’s the reason why the application wasn’t approved.

“It could also be due to high cost of constructing a new building which involves millions of ringgit, so it was considered unsuitable. However, when looking at the value of the destroyed equipment, it still hurts,” he said when met by reporters at the school.

He added that most of the equipment would be replaced within the next two years, and then due to flood, a new application would be submitted once again especially for damaged tables and chairs.

“Once we submit the application... the government would provide textbooks, office equipment, ICT and sports equipment.

“Similarly, equipment in the science laboratory. It’s such a shame that we only used them for less than two years and they were all damaged by flood. We hope the new building can be built immediately,” he said.

Harun said the flood waters had risen as high as four feet and submerged a lot of school infrastructure in the single-storey building.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Tadok only started its 2017 school session today due to flood. It has a total of 73 students, 12 teachers, including the headmaster and two office workers. — Bernama