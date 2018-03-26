Plastic bag usage under state gov’t jurisdiction, says minister

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said so far there has yet to be a special policy on the use of polystyrene and plastic in the country.― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The use of polystyrene and plastic bags as well as domestic waste management is under the jurisdiction of the state government, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said so far there has yet to be a special policy on the use of polystyrene and plastic in the country.

“The state government can decide on policies that can be used because so far there is no national policy on this matter (plastic bag usage),” he said.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Segambut) who queried whether it was the pledge of the Barisan Nasional (BN) to provide free plastic bags in Selangor if the BN managed to wrest back the state, which was contrary to government efforts in implementing environmental conservation.

Wan Junaidi said his ministry did not view any contradictions on the BN’s promises in that state.

“I don’t see any contradictions in this issue… Selangor BN does not say if the plastic to be used is biodegradable or not. Currently I’m informed the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is also looking at the kind of biodegradable that can be used,” he said.

Last February, the Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said the state BN was ready to review the policy introduced by the Selangor state government since last year to impose a charge of 20 sen for every plastic bag used if the BN recaptured the state. — Bernama