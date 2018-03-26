Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Plastic bag usage under state gov’t jurisdiction, says minister

Monday March 26, 2018
01:17 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Govt tables Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 for first readingGovt tables Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 for first reading

The Edit: Booming online sales is pushing watchmakers to the webThe Edit: Booming online sales is pushing watchmakers to the web

The Edit: What’s the story behind Siti Nurhaliza’s baby’s name?The Edit: What’s the story behind Siti Nurhaliza’s baby’s name?

Tsunami alert lifted after 6.4 quake hits eastern IndonesiaTsunami alert lifted after 6.4 quake hits eastern Indonesia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said so far there has yet to be a special policy on the use of polystyrene and plastic in the country.― Picture by Miera ZulyanaNatural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said so far there has yet to be a special policy on the use of polystyrene and plastic in the country.― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The use of polystyrene and plastic bags as well as domestic waste management is under the jurisdiction of the state government, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said so far there has yet to be a special policy on the use of polystyrene and plastic in the country.

“The state government can decide on policies that can be used because so far there is no national policy on this matter (plastic bag usage),” he said.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Segambut) who queried whether it was the pledge of the Barisan Nasional (BN) to provide free plastic bags in Selangor if the BN managed to wrest back the state, which was contrary to  government efforts in implementing environmental conservation.

Wan Junaidi said his ministry did not view any contradictions on the BN’s promises in that state.

“I don’t see any contradictions in this issue… Selangor BN does not say if the plastic to be used is biodegradable or not. Currently I’m informed the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is also looking at the kind of biodegradable that can be used,” he said.

Last February, the Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said the state BN was ready to review the policy introduced by the Selangor state government since last year to impose a charge of 20 sen for every plastic bag used if the BN recaptured the state. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram