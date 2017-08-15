Plans to revive a hidden eco-tourism gem

A viewing point overlooking the Perai River. — Pix by KE OoiSEBERANG PERAI, Aug 15 -- If nobody told you about it, you probably won’t know there is a large freshwater swamp forest here where all you see are padi fields and small villages with the Sungai Perai meandering through.

Popular among bird watchers, this serene green space spreads out over 10 hectares and is home to various species of plants, trees, birds and animals. A monkey is seen in the Air Hiram Dalam Educational Forest.

It is also home to over 150 different species of birds and a popular spot for migratory birds as well.

The Air Hitam Dalam Educational Forest, managed by the state forestry department, has a few basic amenities for visitors but due to the weather and recent years of neglect, some of these are in a state of disrepair.

There is a one kilometre-long boardwalk through the swamp so visitors can walk through the four zones of the forest reserve; each zone has different types of trees. The boardwalk lets visitors get up close to the swamp forest.

Since it is located along the river, you can take a long stroll on the river bund and enjoy both the view of the river and the forest on either side of you.

There are also viewing points along the boardwalk, mostly overlooking the swamp and some overlooking the river.

The main entrance to the forest reserve is through Jalan Labuh Banting where there is ample parking and an information counter. The first zone you will encounter is the Nipa Palm zone where this local palm tree grows in abundance.

Keep an eye out for colourful birds like the mangrove pitta, ruddy kingfisher and mangrove blue flycatcher.

Unlike parks that have zones in one area, the zoning in this forest reserve depends solely on the groupings of trees. The zones serve as a guide to visitors keen on catching sight of the flora and fauna specific to each zone. The swamp is drying up in certain parts.

The Nipa Palm zone is alongside the river where there are a lot of tiger prawns that attract the birds.

There are a few Putat zones further inland in the swamp; here the Putat Nasi and Putat Darat (small-leaved barringtonia) trees grow in abundance.

In this zone, you may be able to catch sight of the Indochinese rat snake, the common sunda toad and the crested serpent eagle.

As you walk along the river bund or boardwalk, you will see the majestic looking Malayan Banyan trees that tower over the forest with hundreds of roots snaking down in long tendrils. This is the Malayan Banyan zone.

Stepping into the shade of one is almost magical as you will feel as if you walked into the heart of the tree where birds flitter about singing joyfully and squirrels hop from branch to branch.

You will find many different animals living around and within the trees.

Finally, the fourth zone is the Cabbage Tree zone on both sides of the river bund. This is the place where you are most likely to catch sight of owls, particularly the buffy fish owl, and the peregrine falcon.

There are other plants such as the tropical almond and local cherry tree found here.

Future plans

The Air Hitam Dalam Educational Forest, though popular among local birdwatchers, is relatively unknown so it is not usually crowded with visitors.

Locating the forest is a challenge as there are few signages along the way; this could be why few people visit the place.

The freshwater swamp has remained untouched; left to Nature, certain portions of the swamp are drying up and different trees and plants have sprouted everywhere. The Air Hitam Dalam Educational Forest has a 1km-boardwalk for visitors to walk over the swamp.

The boardwalk, suspension bridge, viewing huts and two viewing towers were also not spared the ravages of Nature. A storm brought down a tree a few years back and destroyed a portion of the boardwalk. Some of the viewing huts and short suspension crossings are also showing signs of decay. The suspension bridge is now closed to the public.

Think City and Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) are now looking at an overall plan to clean up and revive the murky Sungai Perai by activating spaces alongside the river. "There is a need to repair the amenities, clean up the river alongside it and improve the water flow so that the drying swamp will be revived," said Think City’s Daniel Lee.

Discussions on the revitalisation are still underway and hopefully, in time to come, this pristine freshwater swamp forest will become one of the leading eco-tourism sites in Seberang Perai.

Currently, entrance to the forest reserve is free and the best time to visit the place is early in the morning or in the evenings so you can catch sight of the birds there.

*Think City is currently undertaking urban regeneration programmes for Butterworth, George Town, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. Find out more about Think City and its projects at www.thinkcity.com.my.