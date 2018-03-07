Plans to make new Kuala Krai Hospital a referral centre

Health Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the Health Ministry plans to make the new Kuala Krai Hospital in Kelantan a referral hospital. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Health Ministry plans to make the new Kuala Krai Hospital in Kelantan, which is scheduled to be completed by March-end, a referral hospital, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Health Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the hospital would be a subspeciality cluster as facilities provided included various areas of expertise including orthopaedic and ophthalmology.

“Patients needing a certain speciality treatment and also patients from nearby areas can be referred to this hospital,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (Amanah-Kuala Krai) here.

Mohd Hatta wanted to know whether the ministry intended to make the hospital a referral centre for any particular case or category of illness.

Earlier, Dr Hilmi said as of Jan 31, the hospital was 99.5 per cent completed and was now in the testing and commissioning stage, as well as room-to-room inspection.

“This is expected to be completed by March 30, after which there will be transfer of equipment and staff. The hospital is expected to start operating after March 30, probably in April or May,” he said. — Bernama