PKR’s disciplinary committee to review Adam Rosly scandal

Adam claim trial to the six charges at the Sessions Court at the Jalan Duta Court Complex. ― file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the party will discuss the recent controversy involving Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah, and the party Youth wing leader will still be counted innocent.

Azmin said the review will be done by the party’s disciplinary committee, after Adam was cahrged yesterday for providing false statements and documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“That matter will be discussed at the disciplinary committee, it is a normal process,” Azmin was quoted saying by Malaysiakini, referring to Adam’s case.

The Selangor Menteri Besar said it would be unfair for the party to jump into conclusions regarding Adam, as he is considered innocent until proven guilty.

“A person is innocent until he is proven otherwise. He should be given a fair trial and the opportunity to defend himself,” Azmin reportedly said.

Yesterday, Adam claimed trial to the six charges at the Sessions Court at the Jalan Duta Court Complex.

Two of the charges were under Section 32(8)(C) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, in which he was accused of providing false information.

The remaining four charges were under Section 89 of the same Act, for allegedly furnishing false documents to an anti-corruption officer with deliberate intention to deceive.

Each charge is punishable with no more than five years’ imprisonment, up to RM3 million in fines, or any combination of the two upon conviction.