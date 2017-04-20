PKR Youth leader’s mansion seized, charges expected tomorrow

Datuk Jamal Yunos showing the report he had lodged against a PKR leader, at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, April 18, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confiscated a mansion here belonging to a PKR Youth leader and is set to charge him under laws against money laundering tomorrow.

The PKR Youth leader was arrested and remanded last week for investigations against him under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The MACC confirmed the seizure with news portal Malaysiakini this evening.

Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos last year brought public attention on the man’s apparent wealth by chartering a helicopter to fly journalists over the mansion to view the property and luxury vehicles parked within the compound.

The PKR Youth leader had then denied the home and vehicles were the product of corruption, and claimed they were the fruits of his labour.