PKR Youth leader suspected of graft remanded for five days

Adam was immediately detained at the MACC headquarters after giving his statement yesterday. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly has been remanded for five days to facilitate investigation into claims that he had amassed wealth through corrupt means.



Putrajaya’s Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman had approved the request for remand by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) earlier today, The Star Online reported.



Adam was immediately detained at the MACC headquarters after giving his statement yesterday, the second after a previous session on February.



MACC is reportedly investigating the case under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.



The PKR leader's wealth caught public attention after Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos chartered a helicopter to fly over Adam's house in Ampang.



Accusing the man of corruption, Jamal pointed out the size of the home as well the number of luxury vehicles in the compound to media personnel who accompanied him on the flight.



Adam denied the allegation, claiming his wealth came from hard work and a business skill honed since he was young.

Subsequently, a report was lodged with the MACC by Ampang Umno chief Datuk Ismail Kijo.



Responding to the arrest, PKR said they want the MACC to investigate the matter in a transparent manner.



"We don't want any party to tarnish the reputation of the MACC by trying to influence the probe and make it a tool to smear PKR," the party's Youth vice-chief Dr Afif Bahardin said in a statement.