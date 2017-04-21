PKR Youth leader posts last-minute RM300,000 bail

Adam Rosly was released at 5.40 pm. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Ampang Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth head Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah, who is charged with six counts of giving false statements and documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today, was able to come up with the RM300,000 bail imposed by the Sessions Court and made the payment minutes before the registration counter at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex closed.

The counter, which normally opens until 4.30 pm, only closed at 5.30 pm to enable Adam Rosly to make the payment, with his wife, Puteri Balqis Omar, as the bailor.

Prior to that, a few of his family members were seen making withdrawals at the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) to come up with the bail amount set by the court.

Adam Rosly, 30, a businessman, was released at 5.40 pm.

Earlier today, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Allaudeen Ismail.

On the first and second count, Adam Rosly, 30, was charged with giving false statements to two MACC investigating officers pertaining to his alleged extraordinary wealth.

Among others, they concerned his employment as a businessman and income, as well as on his purchase of luxury cars, a bungalow worth RM1.2 million in Kampung Melayu Ampang which he paid in cash, loans of RM200,000 from his mother-in-law and grandmother, and RM500,000 from “Ah Long” (loan shark).

For the third to the sixth count, he was charged with using false documents, comprising two agreements for loans from two individuals and two cash vouchers from his company, Gegas Mentari Holding Sdn Bhd, with intention to deceive the MACC officers.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the MACC headquarters at Block D6, Parcel D, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya, between 9 am and 12.15 pm last Feb 10 and between 9 am and 2 pm last Feb 22.

The charges were made under Section 89 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides a fine of up to RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

The court set May 29 for mention. ― Bernama