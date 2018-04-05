PKR would be thrilled if logo used by Pakatan, president says

PKR candidates (from left) Raymond Ahuar, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Fahmi Fadzil and Sandrea Ng pose with PKR president Datin Seri Wan Azizah at the party’s 19th anniversary in Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said yesterday the party would be elated to see Pakatan Harapan candidates contest in GE14 under PKR’s logo.

Addressing DAP's reservations over the use of the PKR logo, the PKR president said that the party understands the sentiment and will discuss the matter accordingly.

“We know the sentiment and we understand. But we will sit down to discuss on this and announce it soon,” she told reporters after the announcement of four PKR youth GE14 candidates, today.

Meanwhile, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar said the party can only empathise with the concern of the DAP grassroots over the use of another logo.

“It is normal to love your party and your logo.

“We have worked very hard to defend the Keadilan flag so we can only empathise with the sentiment,” she said.

It was said that DAP grassroots were unhappy should the PKR logo be chosen over the Rocket logo as they were concerned voters were not familiar with it.

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had last week said the party will announce its decision on which logo to use once the issues have been ironed out.