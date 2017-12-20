PKR urges Sarawak to disclose emergency plan if Bengoh Dam leaks

PKR Mambong division chairman Willie Monggin (left) speaking at a press conference in Kuching December 20, 2017. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 20 — The Sarawak Utilities Ministry must reveal if it has an emergency response plan (ERP) in place to deal with any leakage from the Bengoh Dam collapse, PKR Mambong division chairman Willie Monggin said today.

He said thousands of villagers living downstream of the dam needed to know as the danger of a leak was “an eventuality” due to the current rainy season.

“Is there an ERP being formulated at all? If there is, why then there is still no briefing for the affected villagers until today?” he asked at a press conference here.

Monggin recalled the state Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundie Utom had given an assurance last month that there were contingency plans in place, including evacuation.

But he claimed that there had been no explanation given to the villagers on what to do in case of an emergency after the minister’s assurance.

According to Moggin, 12 Bidayuh villages would be swept away within 30 minutes and the whole of Kuching City will be flooded within an hour of the dam failure.

He also claimed there is no siren installed along Sungai Sarawak, despite a promise made to the villagers over a year ago.

“The villagers, numbering about 5,000, are most concerned with the lack of information and details of an ERP to mitigate losses and lives in the circumstances of a possible dam-break, having seen the seepages which had also been acknowledged and confirmed by the authorities,” Monggin said.

He further said he has visited the dam several times over the last four months, with the last visit just yesterday, but saw nothing being done to repair the seepages.

Monggin said he does not want to argue with the experts that the dam is safe, but since there are seepages, there is no telling that the dam failure will not happen.