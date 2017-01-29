PKR urges OIC to protest Trump’s Muslim ban

Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail urges the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to protest against Donald Trump’s executive order against refugees and citizens from seven Muslim countries. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― PKR has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to protest against United States president Donald Trump’s executive order against refugees and citizens from seven Muslim countries today.

Its president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Malaysia should also engage the US through diplomatic channels on this issue, a a member of the OIC.

“Malaysia as a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which comprises 57 nations including those affected by President Trump's executive order, must engage the current US administration through all available diplomatic channels in order to resolve all arising issues.

At the same time, I call upon the OIC to convene an emergency meeting to discuss and lay out specific strategies and diplomatic actions in order to ensure justice and promote understanding among all parties concerned,” the Opposition Leader said in a statement.

Wan Azizah said a blanket ban is “very regrettable”, and is a reflection of the level of trust between the US and the Muslim world.

Earlier today, Ong Kian Ming from PKR’s Pakatan Harapan ally DAP, has also called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to speak up against the ban.

Last month, OIC organised a meeting of its members’ foreign minister to discuss the Rohingya situation in Myanmar.

The extraordinary session was convened at the request of the Malaysian government.

The executive order by Trump, signed on Friday, suspends the US refugee resettlement programme for 120 days.

The order also decreed all visa applications from seven Muslim countries ― Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen ― to be put on hold for at least 90 days.