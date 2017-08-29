PKR toes Pakatan’s line on PAS collaboration

File pictures shows Opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaking during a press conference at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 22, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — PKR today agreed to the stance taken by Pakatan Harapan on cooperating with PAS ahead of the next general elections.

PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the party had decided to honour its pact with the other Pakatan parties and work towards strengthening the Opposition bloc.

“We have made a decision that PKR will continue to be committed to efforts of strengthening Pakatan Harapan as well as strategising to defeat Umno-Barisan Nasional in the 14th general elections,” she said today after the party’s political bureau meeting.

Party communications director Fahmi Fadzil refused to divulge more details on the party meeting and only repeated the contents of Dr Wan Azizah’s statement.

The federal opposition pact unanimously decided last night to not include PAS in any seat negotiations and would find a way to overcome three-corner fights against BN and the Islamist party.

This comes after Selangor Mentri Besar and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali stressed that Pakatan needs to renegotiate with PAS to avoid three corner fights especially in the state.

Azmin who has been under fire from other PKR leaders like vice-president Rafizi Ramli for his call, has been absent for both meetings.

This raises questions whether PKR leaders are split over wanting to work with PAS to ensure the status quo in Selangor or follow Pakatan and reject the Islamist party completely.