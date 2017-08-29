Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

PKR toes Pakatan’s line on PAS collaboration

BY KAMLES KUMAR

Tuesday August 29, 2017
06:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Good fat, bad fat, low fat? Here’s what’s going in your foodThe Edit: Good fat, bad fat, low fat? Here’s what’s going in your food

The Edit: How grief over Diana’s death shook the monarchyThe Edit: How grief over Diana’s death shook the monarchy

The Edit: FB will block ads from pages that spread fake newsThe Edit: FB will block ads from pages that spread fake news

The Edit: Why has Ed Skrein given up his role in the ‘Hellboy’ reboot?The Edit: Why has Ed Skrein given up his role in the ‘Hellboy’ reboot?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File pictures shows Opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaking during a press conference at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 22, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaFile pictures shows Opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaking during a press conference at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 22, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — PKR today agreed to the stance taken by Pakatan Harapan on cooperating with PAS ahead of the next general elections.

PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the party had decided to honour its pact with the other Pakatan parties and work towards strengthening the Opposition bloc.

“We have made a decision that PKR will continue to be committed to efforts of strengthening Pakatan Harapan as well as strategising to defeat Umno-Barisan Nasional in the 14th general elections,” she said today after the party’s political bureau meeting.

Party communications director Fahmi Fadzil refused to divulge more details on the party meeting and only repeated the contents of Dr Wan Azizah’s statement.

The federal opposition pact unanimously decided last night to not include PAS in any seat negotiations and would find a way to overcome three-corner fights against BN and the Islamist party.

This comes after Selangor Mentri Besar and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali stressed that Pakatan needs to renegotiate with PAS to avoid three corner fights especially in the state.

Azmin who has been under fire from other PKR leaders like vice-president Rafizi Ramli for his call, has been absent for both meetings.

This raises questions whether PKR leaders are split over wanting to work with PAS to ensure the status quo in Selangor or follow Pakatan and reject the Islamist party completely.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline