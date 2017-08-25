PKR suspends former Kapar MP for two years

The reason for Manickavasagam's suspension was for an allegation he made against incarcerated PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― PKR today suspended its former Kapar lawmaker S. Manickavasagam for two years for speaking ill of the party leadership earlier this year.

Party communications director Fahmi Fadzil said Manickavasagam's suspension begins today, but he has 14 days to appeal the punishment to the central committee.

"PKR secretary general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution has informed that S. Manickavasagam has been suspended his PKR membership for two years effective today," Fahmi said in a statement today.

In the suspension letter to Manickavasagam, the reason for his suspension was for an allegation he made against incarcerated PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The former MP from 2008 to 2013, during a speech on April 8 in Kapar, had accused Anwar of receiving money from a businessman to not field him as the constituency's candidate in the 13th general elections.