PKR rep says Pandikar’s threat against DAP MPs unlawful

Yesterday, Pandikar demanded an open apology from from three Opposition lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat over the remarks they made accusing him of collusion in covering up corruption scandals. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia's demand for an open apology from three Opposition lawmakers under threat of punishment is unlawful and unconstitutional, said PKR lawmaker N. Surendran.

He alleged that Pandikar violated the lawmaker’s right to free speech with the issuance of notices to MPs Nga Kor Ming (Taiping), Ngeh Koo Ham (Beruas) and V. Sivakumar (Batu Gajah) over an alleged insult against him in a joint press statement.

“He (Pandikar) must immediately withdraw the said notice... the three MPs need not comply with the demand for an apology made by Pandikar in the said notice,” he said in a statement today.

Article 10 of the Federal Constitution guarantees the people the right to freedom of speech, but Article 10 (2)(a) states the Parliament may by law impose restrictions on the freedom of speech to protect the privileges of Parliament.

However, citing Section 9 of the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers Ordinance) 1952, Surendran highlighted that insulting or criticising the Speaker did not come under any of the 14 different types of contempt considered by Parliament.

“As a consequence, the statement made by the 3 MPs cannot amount to contempt.

“Although the Dewan Rakyat has wide powers to conduct its own affairs, it has no power to act in breach of the provisions of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Yesterday, Pandikar demanded an open apology from the three in the Dewan Rakyat over the remarks they made accusing him of collusion in covering up corruption scandals.

He said failure to comply would result in stern action.

On March 7, the three MPs issued a statement urging Pandikar to step down for rejecting an emergency motion on a luxury yacht linked to a state investment firm.